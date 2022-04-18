Charlottesville listed as next great food city

Advertise With Us
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is featured in the May issue of Food and Wine Magazine as one of America’s next great food cities.

The magazine selected 11 smaller cities for outstanding food and drink scenes. In Charlottesville, the article mentioned the Wool Factory as one of the many unique places to try.

“The chef’s can play off the creativity of the purveyors, and they can. There’s just this amazing kind of melting pot of hard work and creativity and that shows up on the plates and in the glasses for our guests,” said Dan Fitzhenry, COO of the Wool Factory.

The magazine also highlights the Dairy Market, Angelic’s Kitchen, and Luce to name a few.

