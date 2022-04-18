Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital

Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been taken to the hospital.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A daycare worker in Indiana is facing neglect charges after two children were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation started in early March when investigators with the Department of Child Services contacted authorities about an incident at High Point Daycare in Evansville, WFIE reported.

They say a 13-month-old was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

According to the affidavit, the child’s parents took her to the hospital when she kept fussing and they couldn’t do anything to comfort her.

They said the daycare told them the child’s fussiness was from teething.

The affidavit states that after learning their child had a broken arm, the parents went to the daycare to review surveillance. They said their child was acting normal until a diaper change.

Police said the video showed a daycare worker, 26-year-old Nikki Moore, picking up the child and thrusting her down onto the changing table.

They said the video shows the child crying and screaming.

The affidavit said Moore then put the child in the crib because she wouldn’t stop crying.

Officers said they learned of a similar situation involving the daycare that happened several days before.

Officers were called to the hospital at the beginning of February after a 15-month-old child was brought in with cuts and bruises. Authorities said the child’s mother was told of an incident at their daycare a day before.

The daycare told the child’s mother they noticed a cut and redness during a diaper change. She was also told there was some bleeding in the child’s diaper.

Officers say they interviewed Moore, who was also working that day. She told officers she changed the child’s diaper in the afternoon.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance of the incident and showed it to a pediatrician.

According to the affidavit, the doctor was “very disturbed” when watching the video.

The doctor reported that the child was handled with excessive force while being wiped, which could cause injuries to the child’s genital area.

Moore is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

Matthew Butler, who spent 27 years in the Army, holds a 2014 photograph of himself during his...
‘Magic mushrooms’ for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax
Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser”...
Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Stephanie Gunia was shocked to find all her belongings in the dumpster.
Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family’s belongings thrown in dumpsters