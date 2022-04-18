Advertise With Us
AAA: Average gas prices down a few pennies in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average gas price in Charlottesville is down $.03 per gallon compared to last week.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $3.96 Monday, April 18. In Albemarle County, the average is one penny higher.

Virginia remains below the national average of $4.08.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

