Winter Weather Alert For Part Of The Region

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a growing area of rain and snow off to our west tonight. Remaining dry as clouds thicken overnight. Temperatures drop through the 40s and 30s. Areas of frost possible, especially over the Shenandoah Valley and north of I-64. Protect tender plants and flowers.

A cold rain will arrive from the southwest Monday morning. A little sleet could mix in at the onset over central Virginia. It will be mainly a cold, soaking rainfall through the day and evening.

Wet snow and sleet more likely over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley Monday morning to early afternoon. Changing to all rain for the Shenandoah Valley in the afternoon. Holding on to more wet snow and sleet a little longer over the Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 5 AM to 8 PM Monday. For elevations greater than 2,000 feet. 2 to 5 inches of wet snow and sleet possible, including at Wintergreen. Accumulations mostly confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. Main roads, like I-64 over Afton Mountain and Route 33 look to stay wet.

Rain exits Monday evening. An average of a half inch of rain expected. Turning colder and drier. Gusty winds with sunshine returning Tuesday. There’s a frost and freeze risk Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Becoming much warmer late week and next weekend. Perhaps pushing the upper 80s in Charlottesville next Sunday!

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light northeast breeze.

Monday: A chilly rainfall across central VA. It may mix briefly with a little sleet at the onset. Wintry mix of snow and sleet for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Going over to all rain for the Shenandoah Valley. Little to no accumulation for the Valley. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s.

Monday night: Rain exits in the evening. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool with a brisk northwest wind. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s and upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, highs lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Warm and partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Highs in the 80s.

