No. 8 UVA baseball falls 4-1; Cavaliers drop ACC series at Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team lost an ACC Series for the second-consecutive weekend, as the 8th ranked Cavaliers fell 4-1 against Pitt on Sunday in Pennsylvania.

UVA committed three errors in the series finale, which led to two unearned runs.

Chris Newell drove in the ‘Hoos lone run in the 4th inning, as a double by the junior scored Devin Ortiz from 2nd.

The Cavaliers have lost six of their last seven games, after getting swept at Miami last weekend, and losing two of three against Pitt.

Virginia (27-9, 10-9 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at Pitt on Tuesday.

