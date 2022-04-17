Advertise With Us
Back On Track
No. 8 Cavaliers thump Pitt 18-0; End five-game losing streak

UVA sophomore Jake Gelof
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team ended its longest losing streak in nearly two decades, as the 8th ranked Cavaliers defeated Pitt 18-0 on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

The victory evens the series at one game apiece.

UVA entered the match with five consecutive losses, which was their most since 2003.

Jake Gelof went 4-for-4 against the Panthers on Saturday, and scored three times.

The Cavaliers took advantage of four errors by Pitt, while Virginia pitchers limited the Panthers to just four hits.

Brian Gursky (6.2 IP, 2 H, 5 BB, 6 K) earned the win on the mound.

Virginia (27-8, 10-7 ACC) and Pitt are scheduled to play the series finale on Sunday at 2pm.

