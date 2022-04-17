No. 6 UVA men’s tennis beats BC 7-0; Wins ACC Regular Season Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team won the ACC Regular Season Championship for the 15th time in program history, as the 6th ranked Cavaliers defeated Boston College 7-0 on Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility.

UVA won the doubles point, as well as all six singles matches, to claim the conference title.

“It means a lot,” says senior Gianni Ross. When you know you’re not coming back, you train harder. You want to win these things every year. I want to make sure every time I step on the court I make a difference. Especially for my team, too. I love these guys.”

Virginia went a perfect 12-0 in the conference this year, marking the 11th time they’ve gone undefeated in league play.

Head coach Andres Pedroso says, “It’s an incredible effort by these guys to stay focused and prepared. We had some tough moments in several of them. In doubles, and a couple in singles. These guys are very serious about what they want to do this year, and you saw it in the ACC Season, with the way they performed consistently.”

With the regular season in the books, the Wahoos can turn their attention to the postseason.

“We’re always working for an NCAA Title,” says Ross, “so when we come along the way and win one of these things, it shows that we’re on the right path.”

Pedroso adds, “The postseason in this program means a lot, and that’s what we prepare all season for. We have a lot of tough competition at the ACC Championships. We’re not taking anybody lightly. Every match is going to be a war. We’ll be ready, and that’s how it is.”

Virginia has a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.

The top-seed Cavaliers will play their first match in the quarterfinals on Friday in Rome, Georgia.

