No. 6 UVA men’s lax downs Quinnipiac 21-9

Xander Dickson scored five goals, while Payton Cormier had two goals and four assists(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Xander Dickson scored a season-high five goals, and Payton Cormier dished out a career-high four assists, as the No. 6 Virginia men’s lacrosse team defeated Quinnipiac 21-9 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

The Bobcats tallied the first goal of the game, but UVA scored fifteen of the next sixteen, and the ‘Hoos were up 15-3 at halftime.

Connor Shellenberger had three goals and two assists for Virginia.

Cormier was one of five UVA players who had two goals in the game.

Virginia (9-3, 4-1) is scheduled to be back in action at Syracuse next weekend.

