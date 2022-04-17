No. 6 UVA men’s lax downs Quinnipiac 21-9
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Xander Dickson scored a season-high five goals, and Payton Cormier dished out a career-high four assists, as the No. 6 Virginia men’s lacrosse team defeated Quinnipiac 21-9 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.
The Bobcats tallied the first goal of the game, but UVA scored fifteen of the next sixteen, and the ‘Hoos were up 15-3 at halftime.
Connor Shellenberger had three goals and two assists for Virginia.
Cormier was one of five UVA players who had two goals in the game.
Virginia (9-3, 4-1) is scheduled to be back in action at Syracuse next weekend.
