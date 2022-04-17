Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find

A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.
A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.(OleJohny via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some say the cost of beauty can be high, and in the case of long fingernails, that cost could be a health risk.

Recent studies found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria that get trapped underneath.

One study even found MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can cause severe hospital infections.

Researchers said people could transfer the bacteria into their system by scratching themselves, picking their nose, or sucking on their fingers.

USA Today reports it talked to a nail tech specializing in super-long, Cardi B-style nails. She said she’s never had a client have an infection because they know how to take care of them and keep them clean.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Media organizations suing Gov. Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Ukraine defiant as key port Mariupol teeters on brink
Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's...
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
Police: 2 dead, several hurt in shooting at Pittsburgh party
The Russian shelling in Eastern Ukraine has pushed many civilians to underground shelters.
Russian shelling pushes civilians underground
This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon