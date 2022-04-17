Hokies’ QB Grant Wells shines in Spring Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech sophomore quarterback Grant Wells completed 8-of-13 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Hokies’ Spring Game on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

The transfer from Marshall helped lead the Maroon Team to a 21-9 victory over the White Team.

Both of Well’s TD passes came in the 1st quarter, and they both went to Kaleb Smith.

The junior wide receiver caught a 47 yard pass to put his team up 10-0, and added a 51-yard score on the next drive.

Virginia Tech will kick off the fall schedule at Old Dominion on September 2nd.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.