Hokies’ QB Grant Wells shines in Spring Game

By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech sophomore quarterback Grant Wells completed 8-of-13 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Hokies’ Spring Game on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

The transfer from Marshall helped lead the Maroon Team to a 21-9 victory over the White Team.

Both of Well’s TD passes came in the 1st quarter, and they both went to Kaleb Smith.

The junior wide receiver caught a 47 yard pass to put his team up 10-0, and added a 51-yard score on the next drive.

Virginia Tech will kick off the fall schedule at Old Dominion on September 2nd.

