Cooler and Dry Easter, Cold Rain and Wintry Mix Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a warm and breezy Saturday. A cold front swept east overnight. That caused a shift in the wind to a more northerly, cooler direction for this Easter Sunday and Monday.

The weather will be fine for Easter egg hunts and for traveling today. Colder overnight Sunday with freezing temperatures possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Likely need to protect tender plants and flowers.

A chilly rainfall will overspread central Virginia Monday morning from the southwest. Temperatures cold enough for some sleet and wet snow to mix in over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley mid morning to early afternoon. Before going over to all rain. Up to a half inch of rain expected. The higher elevations look to get a light, slushy accumulation of snow and sleet on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Rain exits Monday night. Cool sunshine on Tuesday. Frost risks on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Warming and drier trend mid and late week. Pushing 90 degrees by next Sunday for central Virginia!

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny. A cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light northeast breeze.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: A cold rain arrives from the southwest in the morning. Some wintry mix of snow and sleet for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley before changing to all rain. Highs in the low to mid 40s for central Virginia. Upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool for mid-April. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s with frost.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the 80s.

