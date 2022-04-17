Advertise With Us
Climate Action Kits gifted to ACPS students

Charlottesville Climate Collaborative and Virginia Discovery Museum built Climate Action Kits to teach families about science(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Children in Albemarle County Public Schools received a special surprise from the Community Climate Collaborative and Virginia Discovery Museum.

Climate action kits are boxes with science projects inside. They also contain energy saving tips for parents.

Students are encouraged to take them home and continue fostering their love for science outside of school hours.

“They’re going to take these kits home. They’re going to interact with them and talk about energy and all that will be sinking in. It’s really making that connection so that they can lead and do better,” C3′s director of communications, Teri Kent said.

Woodbrook Elementary’s Amanda Habbershon teaches fourth grade.

“They will be that family partnership where they can teach their families what they’re learning and help their family get involved as well to have an impact on the community,” Habbershon said.

