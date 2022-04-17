Advertise With Us
Burley unveiled as national historic landmark

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jackson P. Burley Middle School, previously Burley High School, unveiled Burley as a national historic landmark Saturday, April 16.

The middle school is being recognized for serving as the area’s African-American High School for 17 years. The celebration opened with drumming from the varsity alumni club and included speeches about the history of school. The event was catered by the Albemarle High School culinary club

“It’s really, at best, paying homage to all of the work of the alumni and the community members who’ve really gotten together to ensure that the historic legacy of burley is preserved. So, we’re excited to unveil the landmark,” principal, Kasaundra Blount said.

They achieved the status of a historical landmark in 2020, but because of COVID-19 waited until 2022 to celebrate.

