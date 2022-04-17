Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old

Police in Georgia are searching for 1-year-old Nala Norwood.
Police in Georgia are searching for 1-year-old Nala Norwood.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Monroe, Georgia, have issued a Levi’s Call (Georgia’s Amber Alert) for a missing 1-year-old girl.

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.

Police say she was abducted by Gregory Deonte Norwood, 31. He is 6 feet tall, has brown eyes and black hair, and weighs about 185 pounds.

They are believed to be in a blue Chevy Malibu with Georgia license CRU7471.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Media organizations suing Gov. Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Ukraine defiant as key port Mariupol teeters on brink
Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's...
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
Police: 2 dead, several hurt in shooting at Pittsburgh party
The Russian shelling in Eastern Ukraine has pushed many civilians to underground shelters.
Russian shelling pushes civilians underground
This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon