UVA softball beats No. 2 Virginia Tech 5-3; Earn first win against Hokies since 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team defeated Virginia Tech for the first time since 2017, as the Cavaliers upset the second-ranked Hokies 5-3 on Friday night in Blacksburg.

The victory evened the three-game series at one game apiece.

Katie Goldberg and Gabby Baylog each hit a home run for the ‘Hoos.

The win by UVA gives the Cavaliers their third-ever victory against the No. 2 team in the nation, and the first since knocking off No. 2 Arizona 2-1 in 2010. Virginia also defeated No. 2 Florida State 5-4 in 2004.

The Hokies had only lost one game against ACC competition heading into the contest between in-state rivals.

Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin says, “Tonight was another testament of what our team is capable of when we stick together. The world might be a little surprised, but we aren’t because we know the work that’s been going into this every day. I’m proud of everyone playing their role and doing their job tonight. It was fun and we’re excited to get the opportunity to play again tomorrow and have the chance to win another ACC series.”

UVA (23-20, 9-8 ACC) and Virginia Tech (31-6, 14-2 ACC) will play the series finale on Saturday at 2pm in Blacksburg.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.