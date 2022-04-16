UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new look at data from the past several weeks shows Charlottesville with some of the fastest growing COVID-19 numbers in Virginia.

According to a New York Times report and others, Charlottesville and Albemarle County are considered COVID hotspots.

“Case counts are a little bit different now, because a lot of testing is occurring at home,” Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health said.

Community transmission may be on the rise, but hospitalizations have not ticked up yet, though it’s something UVA Health will be watching closely.

“What we’re not seeing is a significant spike,” Dr. Sifri said. “In fact, we’re not even seeing a significant increase in case counts in the hospital of people diagnosed with COVID.”

As of Friday morning, 10 patients were in the Health Center with COVID-19 - eight in the acute care area and two in pediatric.

“Hospitalization is a lagging indicator,” Dr. Sifri said. “After you see a wave of infection or see an increase in infections, hospitalizations may increase a week, two weeks after that uptick.”

Doctors say with the increasing case count, you may want to start thinking about the timing of your next booster shot soon.

