Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tiger Fuel’s Market on Preston Avenue offers gas discount

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, April 15th, many in Charlottesville got a break at the pump.

More than 100 customers came out to The Market on Preston to save 75 cents per gallon and get a free car wash.

People who signed up as rewards members could participate. The event is designed to help drivers keep more in their wallets while building Tiger Fuel’s clientele.

“We love doing customer appreciation events, where we get a chance to get our team out on site, engage with our customers and say thank you,” Nick Rader, Tiger Wash Director of Operations said.

Some customers made several trips with different cars to take advantage of the savings.

Rader says more events like this are coming up in the future - and to keep an eye on their website for alerts.

You can also click here to enter for a chance to win free gas for a year.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Media organizations suing Gov. Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
(FILE)
Del. Hudson and Sen. Deeds voice concern over HB-297 veto
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases
Bicyclists
Bike Fest comes to Charlotesville
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Julieanna Munoz, 11, was last seen at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, April 15. She was last seen wearing...
Orange County finds missing 11-year-old girl safe