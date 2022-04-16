Tiger Fuel’s Market on Preston Avenue offers gas discount

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, April 15th, many in Charlottesville got a break at the pump.

More than 100 customers came out to The Market on Preston to save 75 cents per gallon and get a free car wash.

People who signed up as rewards members could participate. The event is designed to help drivers keep more in their wallets while building Tiger Fuel’s clientele.

“We love doing customer appreciation events, where we get a chance to get our team out on site, engage with our customers and say thank you,” Nick Rader, Tiger Wash Director of Operations said.

Some customers made several trips with different cars to take advantage of the savings.

Rader says more events like this are coming up in the future - and to keep an eye on their website for alerts.

