Fridays After Five returns to Charlottesville for full 2022 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s that time of year again -- the first Fridays After Five of the 2022 season in Charlottesville was held on Friday, April 15.

It’s the first of 22 Fridays After Fives and the beginning of what is set to be the first full season for the first time since 2019.

Dropping Julia was the headline performer, and they performed in front of happy families during a picture-perfect evening at the Ting Pavilion.

“It’s really nice being out here and embracing everything,” said 14-year-old Ava Jones, who attended the festivities. “And the music culture here is amazing.”

NBC29, a proud sponsor of Fridays After Five, had a green screen where future reporters could see themselves on TV and deliver breaking news.

George Buckley’s balloon stand was also a big hit for the kids.

“It’s wonderful,” Buckley said. “It really is a breath of fresh air.”

6-year-old Tali Rosenblatt enjoyed her balloon and the day on the grass with snacks and her family.

“I’m happy that summer’s almost here and the weather’s getting warmer,” she said.

