Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Easter Weekend Update

Spotty Shower Saturday, Cooler Sunday, Rain and Wet Snow Monday
Tracking Rain & Snow Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today will be the mildest of the next several. An approaching cold front will bring more clouds, breezy conditions and a few spotty showers through early Saturday evening. Cooler air arrives for Easter Sunday. A chilly April weather pattern sets in on Monday and next Tuesday.

A new storm system will bring a chilly rain across the region Monday. Even some wet snow may mix in over the higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley.

Drier and cool for April on Tuesday. A warming trend and remaining dry mid and late next week.

Easter Sunday Sunrise Times - Central Virginia 6:35 AM, Shenandoah Valley 6:37 AM.

Saturday afternoon: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday night: Any isolated shower will exit by sunset off to the east. Clouds and moonlight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light north breeze. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Chilly Rain arrives in the morning. The higher elevations and Shenandoah Valley may see some snow mix in. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s. Some frost.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Milder with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs low 75 to 80 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Media organizations suing Gov. Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
(FILE)
Del. Hudson and Sen. Deeds voice concern over HB-297 veto

Latest News

Colder Outlook
Josh Fitzpatrick's Easter Weekend Update
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Turning Cooler By Easter Sunday
Passing Shower Risk