Easter Weekend Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today will be the mildest of the next several. An approaching cold front will bring more clouds, breezy conditions and a few spotty showers through early Saturday evening. Cooler air arrives for Easter Sunday. A chilly April weather pattern sets in on Monday and next Tuesday.

A new storm system will bring a chilly rain across the region Monday. Even some wet snow may mix in over the higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley.

Drier and cool for April on Tuesday. A warming trend and remaining dry mid and late next week.

Easter Sunday Sunrise Times - Central Virginia 6:35 AM, Shenandoah Valley 6:37 AM.

Saturday afternoon: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday night: Any isolated shower will exit by sunset off to the east. Clouds and moonlight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light north breeze. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Chilly Rain arrives in the morning. The higher elevations and Shenandoah Valley may see some snow mix in. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s. Some frost.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Milder with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs low 75 to 80 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.