Cooler Easter Sunday, Cold Rain with Snow and Sleet Mixed Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a warm and breezy Saturday. A cold front sweeps east overnight. This will cause a shift in the wind to a more northerly, cooler direction for Easter Sunday and Monday.

The weather will be fine for Easter egg hunts and for traveling. Colder overnight Sunday with freezing temperatures possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Likely need to protect tender plants and flowers.

A dry start to Monday. Followed quickly by chilly rainfall over central Virginia by mid morning. Temperatures cold enough for some sleet and wet snow to mix in over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley mid morning to early afternoon. Before going over to all rain. Up to a half inch of rain expected.

Rain exits Monday night. Cool sunshine on Tuesday. Frost risks on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Warming and drier trend mid and late week.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with the full moon overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to 50 degrees. Northwest breeze.

Easter Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. A cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light northeast breeze.

Sunday night: Mainly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: A cold rain arrives from the southwest in the morning. Some wintry mix of snow and sleet possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley before changing to all rain. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool for mid-April. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s with frost possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs lower 80s.

