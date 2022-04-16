Churches talk Easter service plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many churches say Holy Week is the life of the church and there’s an excitement surrounding this year’s Easter celebration.

“Our plans simply to lift up the name of Jesus and to provide an opportunity for believers to join and fellowship virtually,” Bethel Church of God In Christ’s William Ward said.

You can find his church’s service on the Bethel COGIC website on Sunday mornings.

“It’s our trust and believe that while we’re in this virtual position, that people are attentive, you know, to the Word of God from the virtual platform that have been used, not just with my church, but across the brotherhood,” Ward said.

If you prefer an outdoor service, you can meet at the University of Virginia Amphitheater at 6:30 a.m. for a sunrise service.

“First thing in the morning on Easter Sunday to watch that sun come up over old Cabell Hall and, and just celebrate,” organizer of the service Michael Guthrie said. “I just can’t think of a better place to do it.”

This service brings together many churches from different denominations to celebrate the holiday.

“This is a great example of a lots of churches, lots of denominations getting together to do something special and people who may not have a home church or go to church they want to be someplace on Easter Sunday, and we give them that opportunity to do so,” Guthrie said.

Over at St. Thomas Aquinas, mass will be held in-person Sunday morning.

“At the heart of the celebration is going to be the mass and the sharing of the of the of the bread and wine that for us in our become the body and blood of Christ,” Father Walter Wagner said.

All of these churches say the why is more important than the how when it comes to celebrating Easter.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.