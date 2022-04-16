Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Bike Fest comes to Charlotesville

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is gearing up for a day of bike racing, bike parading, and bike decorating. For the first time in more than 30 years, criterium bike racing is coming to the city courtesy of CVLE BIKE FEST on Saturday, April 16th.

“A criterium is a type of bike race that’s basically like the Formula 1 of cycling, where it’s a high speed race on a short, closed courts,” Ethan Gruber with Charlottesville Racing Club said.

The distance of the race is based on skill level - the better you are, the longer you go.

“Since the course is so short, the cyclists are going by every two minutes or three minutes. And so you see a lot more action,” Gruber said.

But Saturday is about more than just racing.

“There’s also going to be a festival atmosphere. So there’s going to be a bike parade at noon, where anyone in the city can come out with their bikes -- e-bikes, as well -- and ride two laps on the closed course. And we’ll have a couple of little kids races,” Gruber said.

Organizers say it’s a great way to bring people together.

“There haven’t been that many outdoor festivals in the city over the last two years. And I think this is a really great opportunity for people to come out in a way that’s relatively safe.” Gruber said.

There will be road closures during the race, including parts of Preston Avenue and Rose Hill Drive. You can still sign up to race on the day of the event. Click here for more information.

