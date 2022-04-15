Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say

Video captured a road rage attack in New Jersey when a driver ran over another person multiple times. (Source: News 12 New Jersey LLC/Viewer handout/CNN)
By Marci Rubin
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELIZABETH, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - Home surveillance video captured a horrifying road rage attack in New Jersey when a driver ran over another person multiple times.

Vincent Jean, 56, is facing several felonies, including attempted murder, for the situation caught on camera Tuesday.

In a neighbor’s security footage, it appears that Jean runs over the victim in his car, before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.

Investigators said the road rage stemmed from an auto accident Jean got into with the victim just moments before. Jean was backing down a one-way street when he hit the car of a 23-year-old woman.

The woman got out of her vehicle to take photos of the damage, and that’s when police say Jean chased down the woman and ran her over with his car.

Vincent Jean, 56, is facing several felonies, including attempted murder.
Vincent Jean, 56, is facing several felonies, including attempted murder.(News 12 New Jersey LLC/Viewer handout/CNN via CNN Newsource)

Jean was arrested after fleeing the scene.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday with numerous injuries, but she improved to stable condition by Thursday.

Jean is being held in the Union County Jail and has a court appearance set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

