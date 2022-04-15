Turning Cooler By Easter Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Turning cooler over the Easter weekend. An approaching cold front Saturday will bring more clouds, breezy conditions and a few spotty showers. Cooler air arrives for Easter Sunday, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A cool pattern Sunday into next week. A new storm system will bring a chilly rain across the region Monday. At this time, temperatures in the 40s with rain, but higher elevations may see some snow, on Monday. Something to watch.

Easter Sunday Sunrise Times - Central Virginia 6:35 AM, Shenandoah Valley 6:37 AM

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows not as chilly, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Clouds and sun, stray showers possible, breezy, Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light north breeze. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Chilly Rain, Higher elevations may see some snow. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Milder with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 70s.

