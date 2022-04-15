Telegraph Art and Comics home to rare X-Men comic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A rare comic book recently made its way to a store in Albemarle County, and the price of it may shock you.

Telegraph Art and Comics near Route 29 is now home to a first-edition copy of the first “X-Men” comic book from 1963.

Co-owner Dave Murray says it came from someone in Lynchburg who found it in a suitcase with dozens of comics from that time.

“This is kind of one of the big holy grail books from that era of, like, a lot of stuff that we’re seeing in the movies today have these origins from comic books in the 60s that, you know, people thought were just books for kids, but have really stood the test of time,” Murray said.

The book is going for $14,500 because of its rarity and condition.

The comic store says there’s been interest from buyers across the globe, but it hopes to sell it locally to avoid any damage from shipping.

