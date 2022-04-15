Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!(MGN)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Media organizations suing Gov. Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
(FILE)
Del. Hudson and Sen. Deeds voice concern over HB-297 veto
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases
The Market on Preston Avenue
Tiger Fuel’s Market on Preston Avenue offers gas discount
Bicyclists
Bike Fest comes to Charlotesville
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Julieanna Munoz, 11, was last seen at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, April 15. She was last seen wearing...
Orange County finds missing 11-year-old girl safe