Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Pro Re Nata partners with the Chris Long Foundation

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fans of the University of Virginia Cavaliers know the name Joe Reed for his time on the gridiron, but this weekend they’ll get to know Joe Reed in the role of bartender.

Reed played wide receiver at UVA and now catches passes for the Los Angeles Chargers.

“When I got drafted the first one, the first thing I told myself, because I want to be a part of the Water Boys Organization,” he said. “I found a way to give back to the community and to those who are less fortunate.”

“We partnered with the Chris Long Foundation to host a series of celebrity bartender events in support of their global and their local efforts around education, essential needs, and clean water,” Pro Re Nata’s Jane Hammel said.

Through that partnership, Reed is back in Charlottesville and will be pouring your beers at Pro Re Nata from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Tips will be collected to be donated to the Chris Long Foundation, specifically impacting children in Charlottesville City Schools.

“Things that students need, or might feel embarrassed to be in school without. They’re going to provide closets to those six schools, elementary schools in the Charlottesville City School District,” Hammel said. “We really believe in uplifting children in our community, and we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to support our local schools and our local kids.”

“I think it’s an awesome idea,” Reed said. “It’d be great for the community and it’d be great for the organization.”

This won’t be the only opportunity to be served by a professional athlete. The Chris Long Foundation will be back at Pro Re Nata this summer to take over the bartending duties.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Media organizations suing Gov. Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
(FILE)
Del. Hudson and Sen. Deeds voice concern over HB-297 veto
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases
The Market on Preston Avenue
Tiger Fuel’s Market on Preston Avenue offers gas discount
Bicyclists
Bike Fest comes to Charlotesville
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Julieanna Munoz, 11, was last seen at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, April 15. She was last seen wearing...
Orange County finds missing 11-year-old girl safe