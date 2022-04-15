Pro Re Nata partners with the Chris Long Foundation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fans of the University of Virginia Cavaliers know the name Joe Reed for his time on the gridiron, but this weekend they’ll get to know Joe Reed in the role of bartender.

Reed played wide receiver at UVA and now catches passes for the Los Angeles Chargers.

“When I got drafted the first one, the first thing I told myself, because I want to be a part of the Water Boys Organization,” he said. “I found a way to give back to the community and to those who are less fortunate.”

“We partnered with the Chris Long Foundation to host a series of celebrity bartender events in support of their global and their local efforts around education, essential needs, and clean water,” Pro Re Nata’s Jane Hammel said.

Through that partnership, Reed is back in Charlottesville and will be pouring your beers at Pro Re Nata from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Tips will be collected to be donated to the Chris Long Foundation, specifically impacting children in Charlottesville City Schools.

“Things that students need, or might feel embarrassed to be in school without. They’re going to provide closets to those six schools, elementary schools in the Charlottesville City School District,” Hammel said. “We really believe in uplifting children in our community, and we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to support our local schools and our local kids.”

“I think it’s an awesome idea,” Reed said. “It’d be great for the community and it’d be great for the organization.”

This won’t be the only opportunity to be served by a professional athlete. The Chris Long Foundation will be back at Pro Re Nata this summer to take over the bartending duties.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.