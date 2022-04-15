Advertise With Us
Orange County finds missing 11-year-old girl safe

Julieanna Munoz, 11, was last seen at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, April 15. She was last seen wearing...
Julieanna Munoz, 11, was last seen at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, April 15. She was last seen wearing wearing blue jean shorts and white hoodie with the “California” on it.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for an 11-year-old girl reported missing.

On Friday, April 15 around 2 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7000 block of Gamins Run Dr. in Locust Grove, VA for a missing juvenile.

11-year-old Julieanna Munzos was last seen at 1:40 p.m. Friday wearing blue jean shorts and a white hoodie with the word “California” on it.

Anyone who has seen Julieanna or is aware of where she is can contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1234.

