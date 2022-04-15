Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Community Bikes holding donation drive

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community Bikes is putting out a call for donations.

The group is hosting a donation drive at Peloton Station in Charlottesville Friday, April 15, to collect used bicycles of all sizes, parts, as well as gently-used gear and apparel.

Items will go directly to support the group’s free bike giveaway programs.

“If something comes through the door and we can’t use it, we recycle it. But mostly it’s bikes in good condition and kind of well-used parts that are not super trashed,” Community Bikes Program Manager Kyle Rodland said.

Friday’s drive will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8p.m. All donations are tax deductible.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Media organizations suing Gov. Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
(FILE)
Del. Hudson and Sen. Deeds voice concern over HB-297 veto
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases
The Market on Preston Avenue
Tiger Fuel’s Market on Preston Avenue offers gas discount
Bicyclists
Bike Fest comes to Charlotesville
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Julieanna Munoz, 11, was last seen at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, April 15. She was last seen wearing...
Orange County finds missing 11-year-old girl safe