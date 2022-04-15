Community Bikes holding donation drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community Bikes is putting out a call for donations.

The group is hosting a donation drive at Peloton Station in Charlottesville Friday, April 15, to collect used bicycles of all sizes, parts, as well as gently-used gear and apparel.

Items will go directly to support the group’s free bike giveaway programs.

“If something comes through the door and we can’t use it, we recycle it. But mostly it’s bikes in good condition and kind of well-used parts that are not super trashed,” Community Bikes Program Manager Kyle Rodland said.

Friday’s drive will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8p.m. All donations are tax deductible.

