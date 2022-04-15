Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department has identified two people found dead in a home near Scottsville Thursday, April 14.

What led up to the deaths of 55-year-old Lisa Barnes Thacker and 73-year-old Harlin Sykes is not known at this time. Their bodies are at the medical examiner’s office in Richmond.

They were found Thursday evening in a house along Totier Creek Road.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5807, or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

