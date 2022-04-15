ACFR recruits finish up a week of burn training

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is putting 14 new recruits through a tough training process. This week, they got to put their new skills to the test: battling controlled fires

Rushing into a burning building - even when its only practice - is how new fire recruits learn to save lives.

“It’s been pretty tiring. It’s been tough,” recruit Xavier Bostick said. “The first day of the week, you’re like, ‘man, you know it’s different because it’s hot.’ When you’re doing the staircase, the staircase is like a chimney, so you have heat just just pounding at you.”

Ladders go up and dummies are rescued time and time again to make sure recruits know what they’re doing.

“I think it’s really important to recognize that, again, 12 or 13 of this 14 came to us without a bit a firefighter or EMS training and we’ve given that to them,” ACFR Deputy Chief Heather Childress said.

Childress says its not about what you know when you start, it’s about having the drive for public service.

“We can teach you all the skills. I can’t teach you to care about the public and the community. So if you come with a good attitude, we can teach you everything else you need to be successful here, Childress said.

“Our recruit class is really amped on making sure that we’re the best that we can be for the people of Albemarle County and surrounding areas,” Bostick said.

Despite the grueling days, recruits say they are excited to make an impact and inspire others.

“When kids are 5, 6 years old, and they grow up, they can say, ‘oh man, I remember when I saw this person when they responded to my mom,’ and that’s something that I want to do because at the end of the day it’s about the people,” Bostick said.

The recruits will graduate at the end of June.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

