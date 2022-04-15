Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACFR recruits finish up a week of burn training

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is putting 14 new recruits through a tough training process. This week, they got to put their new skills to the test: battling controlled fires

Rushing into a burning building - even when its only practice - is how new fire recruits learn to save lives.

“It’s been pretty tiring. It’s been tough,” recruit Xavier Bostick said. “The first day of the week, you’re like, ‘man, you know it’s different because it’s hot.’ When you’re doing the staircase, the staircase is like a chimney, so you have heat just just pounding at you.”

Ladders go up and dummies are rescued time and time again to make sure recruits know what they’re doing.

“I think it’s really important to recognize that, again, 12 or 13 of this 14 came to us without a bit a firefighter or EMS training and we’ve given that to them,” ACFR Deputy Chief Heather Childress said.

Childress says its not about what you know when you start, it’s about having the drive for public service.

“We can teach you all the skills. I can’t teach you to care about the public and the community. So if you come with a good attitude, we can teach you everything else you need to be successful here, Childress said.

“Our recruit class is really amped on making sure that we’re the best that we can be for the people of Albemarle County and surrounding areas,” Bostick said.

Despite the grueling days, recruits say they are excited to make an impact and inspire others.

“When kids are 5, 6 years old, and they grow up, they can say, ‘oh man, I remember when I saw this person when they responded to my mom,’ and that’s something that I want to do because at the end of the day it’s about the people,” Bostick said.

The recruits will graduate at the end of June.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Media organizations suing Gov. Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
(FILE)
Del. Hudson and Sen. Deeds voice concern over HB-297 veto
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases
The Market on Preston Avenue
Tiger Fuel’s Market on Preston Avenue offers gas discount
Bicyclists
Bike Fest comes to Charlotesville
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Julieanna Munoz, 11, was last seen at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, April 15. She was last seen wearing...
Orange County finds missing 11-year-old girl safe