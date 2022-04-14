Volunteers needed for medical clinic in Luray

LURAY, Va. (WVIR) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is looking for volunteers to help with an upcoming weekend clinic.

There will be a clinic in Luray July 9 and 10, offering free dental, vision, and medical care to anyone who may be in need.

RAM is looking for volunteers who may have professional experience in these fields, or anyone who can set up and staff the clinic.

“Dental health and vision health and medical health are all vitally important to our overall health as individuals, and we find that there’s a lot of need in the communities that we serve,” volunteer Kim Falkingbury said.

The clinic will offer services on a first-come, first-served basis. No identification is required.

Those interested in volunteering or participating in the free clinic can learn more here.

