Tracking a cold front

By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will continue to move in from the west, and a southwest wind will remain steady for the rest of the afternoon. An approaching cold front will cause scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Once the front moves east, skies will begin to clear tonight. Over the next couple of days, temperatures will begin to cool. Overall, Easter weekend looks pleasant, will cooler conditions. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing clouds, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Showers ending, gradual clearing, Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Easter: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

