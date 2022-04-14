Advertise With Us
Sen. Warner joins Democracy Dialogues

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner is on UVA Grounds for the second day in a row.

A panel discussion in the UVA Rotunda began early Thursday, April 14. The conversation was about social media and it’s impacts on democracy.

Sen. Warner shared one piece of legislation he’s worked on to bring justice to online misconduct.

“If I do some action that would be illegal in the real world, in terms of discrimination or harassment, you should be able to bring suit on those cases in the virtual world,” the senator said.

