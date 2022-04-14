Researchers at UVA Health studying COVID-19 antibodies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA Health study suggests antibodies generated by Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine rise more slowly and decline more quickly than Moderna’s vaccine.

More than 200 UVA employees were tracked over a period of 10 months after their vaccinations. Six months after their second doses, Pfizer recipients had antibody levels lower than Moderna recipients.

Researchers say while the vaccines are similar, there are differences in formulation, which could explain the differences in antibody response.

