More Seasonable Temps Friday. Much Cooler Easter Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clearing skies and cooler tonight, in the wake of a cold front, which only brought a few showers Thursday afternoon. More seasonable for Friday and the start to Passover and the Easter Holiday weekend. Another cold front will approach and move across the region Saturday. This will make for a breezy day, variable clouds and a few spotty showers. Cooler air arrives for Easter Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A cool pattern Sunday into next week. The next best chance of rain arrives by Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Variable to mostly cloudy, breezy, spotty PM showers possible. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Easter Sunday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Cloudy, cooler, showers. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs low 70s.

