Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

How Congress plans to buoy your retirement savings

A new expected to make its way to President Joe Biden's desk may change rules regarding 401(k) programs. (Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Congress is taking action to help avoid a potential retirement crisis.

A bill expected to reach President Joe Biden’s desk later this year could bring about new rules involving 401(k) programs and could impact your retirement savings.

“Part of this overhaul is to actually force people into saving in the 401(k) plan,” said Ted Jenkin, Financial expert & CEO at oXYGen Financial.

If passed and signed, the legislation, Secure Act 2.0, could require most employer-sponsored retirement plans to enroll eligible workers automatically at a 3% level.

That would increase by 1% until you’re contributing 10% of your paycheck annually, but workers would have the option to opt out or change their contribution level.

“Most people do not understand something called the ‘pay yourself first’ rule, and that means put money in your retirement plan before you start spending money on things like entertainment and travel,” Jenkin said.

The plan would also delay mandatory withdrawals and limit penalties for those who fail to withdraw on time.

The proposed act could also make it easier for those with student loans to save and for older workers to make catchup contributions.

It’s also a major change for part-time workers, who would be able to contribute to 401(k) plans for the first time.

With pension plans nearly extinct and the social security trust fund facing a 75-year deficit, experts said 401(k) plans are more critical than ever.

“The three-legged stool of retirement has basically turned into a pogo stick, and it’s going to be on your back and your responsibility to save money,” Jenkin said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Media organizations suing Gov. Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
(FILE)
Del. Hudson and Sen. Deeds voice concern over HB-297 veto

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say