Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a partly sunny start. However, grab he umbrella as you head out. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and a gusty storm to the region this afternoon and this evening. Skies will gradually clear tonight. Conditions will be cooler and pleasant for Easter weekend. Soaking rain is expected by Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds increase, scattered showers and a gusty storm, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Evening showers ending, gradual clearing, Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

