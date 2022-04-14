Easter Bunny hops by UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Easter Bunny visited the UVA Children’s Hospital Thursday, April 14.

Hundreds of Easter baskets and stuffed animals were donated to kids who will spend the holiday weekend getting treatment.

Justin Harpine, Shenvalee Men’s Association president, championed the event.

“We’ve organized an Easter bunny and Easter basket drive to benefit the Yellow Door Foundation and UVA Children’s,” Harpine said.

Thanks to a successful golf tournament where Shenvalee Men’s Association members donated basket supplies to play, this day was possible.

“We’ve worked with a couple of businesses in the Harrisonburg area and over here [in Charlottesville]. We worked with Lakeside Book Company, Shenvalee Golf Course, and Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. Some of the residents made some of these baskets,” Harpine said.

Lakeside Book Company acted as a donation site during March and early April.

Dressed as the Easter bunny, Harpine was able to pass off the hard earned donations to the children.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.