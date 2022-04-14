Charlottesville in need of more lifeguards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a summer job, Charlottesville would love to have you as a lifeguard.

“We’re still looking for around 40 lifeguards for the facilities to be able to operate all of our indoor and outdoor pools for the summer,” Acting Aquatic Facilities Manager Algreatus Batton said Thursday, April 14.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is now offering some incentives to people who make the cut: “We’ve started waiving class fees for people that are interested in working as lifeguards for the city,” Bratton said. “We’re going to be offering $250 signing bonus for those individuals sign on.”

Parks & Rec says it is flexible with scheduling and hopes to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels.

“We would be looking for about 100-110, averaging about 20 hours a week,” Bratton said.

You must be at least 15 years old and you’ll have to take the upcoming training course.

If you’d like to apply click here.

