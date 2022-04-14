Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. Police Dept. launches body camera program

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police officers in Albemarle County are getting a new piece of hardware to add to their uniforms. The department is rolling out a new body-worn camera program.

Over the next few weeks, 112 body cameras will be distributed throughout ACPD. It’s something Officer Roxanne Kime says will come in handy on the job.

“It’s literally our point of view, so it sees exactly what we see on a call. So it gives us our reasoning for why we’re doing something,” Kime said Thursday, April 14.

Patrol, K9 and traffic units will receive these cameras, which cost about $500 each.

“One of my motor officers just stopped me yesterday since we’ve been deploying these and he expressed how happy he was to have a body camera. You know, the motorcycle, unlike the police cars, they don’t have cameras on and he kind of felt, vulnerable,” said ACPD Patrol Captain Kevin Miller.

Captain Miller say this program took years of planning to start it this year.

“There was an issue of technology, there was an issue of expense,” Miller said. “There’s also the issue of logistics. We’re not like a city police department. One of our sectors is over 100 square miles, so that officer can’t come back every four hours to download a video or recharge a battery. But as technology’s improved, these cameras are set to last 10 hours. We work 10 hour shifts.”

Officers must go through a self-paced training course to use the cameras. Video footage can be obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Requests, and also can be used as evidence in court.

Miller says the public should not expect the cameras to capture everything, but hopes the new program will build trust and transparency between officers and the community they serve.

“The officers are human. If I’m standing in line at a Kroger and a fight breaks out beside me, and I go to intervene in that fight, I might not remember to click the button before I do it,” he said. “So, you know, we are excited about the video, we think it’s going to be a good tool for us, but we don’t think any one system is perfect.”

