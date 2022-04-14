Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle Co. hopes to assess 8,000 properties

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County property owners might have a visitor this year.

To help accurately asses real estate, the county will be doing exterior inspections.

The goal is to assess 8,000 properties.

The county says anyone who stops by for an assessment will be driving a marked Albemarle County car and will have a county badge.

“They’ll knock on your door, if you’re home they’ll talk to you tell you who they are and let you know what they’re doing,” Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said. “If not, they’ll just take a walk around the house and sort of again, just sort of look.”

If you have a no trespassing sign on your property and aren’t home to answer the door, the county says the inspector will leave.

