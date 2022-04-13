News Producer

About Gray Television: Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WVIR: WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news dayparts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description: The producer is one of the most crucial positions at a television station. It requires someone who is a strong leader, excellent communicator, organized and also passionate about the news.

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Prioritize, organize, and produce newscasts• Maintain working knowledge of current events, community issues, and local contacts• Search wire services, network feeds, websites and others sources to find relevant material for newscasts• Work with news management to determine which stories to air during newscasts• Act as leader in facilitating teamwork of staff members• Accurately edit video with an eye for visual elements that make stories understandable to the viewer• Work with directors and anchors on presentation of stories• Write news stories• Assist reporters on story development, story expectations, and accurately gathering information under pressure• Write creative headlines and teases• Research and brainstorm story ideas, present ideas in editorial meetings• Work with the web staff during breaking news and alert users on all platforms• Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree• Clear, concise, conversational writing skills• Excellent communication skills• Demonstrate solid news judgment• Maintain strong journalistic ethics• Strong initiative and attention to details• Be creative and create compelling and memorable newscasts• Knowledge of newsroom software and of web posting software• Build graphics and use effectively in shows• Handle and adjust to last-minute changes• Make quick, accurate decisions and work well under pressure• Strong research skills, including online research using various search engines• Ability to stay current with national and local news/weather• Intermediate level knowledge of social media• Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure• Ability to work independently with little supervision• Demonstrate leadership through training and mentoring less experienced staff members; guide others to get the desired outcome• Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment; work well with co-workers

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

Additional Info: Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.