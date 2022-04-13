Feeling like summer !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning cloudiness is keeping temperatures on the mild side. We’ll see a mix of clouds & sun today with breezy conditions and temperatures in the 80s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, showers and a storm will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Skies clear for the late week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, showers & storm, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Easter: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 60..Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

