Councilors returning to in-person meeting at City Hall April 18

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council meetings are changing to a hybrid format.

Instead of being totally virtual, councilors will be back in chambers at City Hall Monday, April 18.

There will also be limited public seating. Any member of the public who wants to take part must sign up in advance.

Masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged, as well.

Meetings will continue to be streamed online.

