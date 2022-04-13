Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Councilors returning to in-person meeting at City Hall April 18

City Hall (FILE)
City Hall (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council meetings are changing to a hybrid format.

Instead of being totally virtual, councilors will be back in chambers at City Hall Monday, April 18.

There will also be limited public seating. Any member of the public who wants to take part must sign up in advance.

Masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged, as well.

Meetings will continue to be streamed online.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Media organizations suing Gov. Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
(FILE)
Del. Hudson and Sen. Deeds voice concern over HB-297 veto
Apartment in Fluvanna Co. where shots were fired early Saturday morning.
Fluvanna Co. Sheriff’s office responds to shots fired early Saturday morning

Latest News

Albemarle Co. School Board meets at Lane Auditorium, briefed on Burley baseball field
Albemarle Co. School Board meets at Lane Auditorium, briefed on Burley baseball field
Charlottesville Education Association presents school board with collective bargaining resolution
Charlottesville Education Association presents school board with collective bargaining resolution
IX Art Park
Mural Mosaic coming to IX Art Park
UVA Health study tracks COVID antibodies over time
Albemarle County School Board meets in person for the first time since the start of the...
Albemarle Co. School Board meets at Lane Auditorium, briefed on Burley baseball field