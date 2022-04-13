Clouds, sun, breezy and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southerly wind is keeping summer-like temperatures in place today. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the afternoon. A cold front to our west is moving east. Although Thursday will get off to a dry start, keep an eye to the sky for scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Behind the front skies will clear for the late week into the start of the weekend. Conditions begin to cool Easter Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Easter Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

