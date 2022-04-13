Advertise With Us
Back On Track
California lawmakers propose 4-day work week

California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with more than 500 employees.(KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KOVR staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
(KOVR) - A California proposal to shorten the work week is gaining traction.

The measure would implement a four-day work week, dropping from 40 hours to 32 – and require overtime pay beyond that.

The four-day work week would apply to companies with 500 hundred employees or more.

California state Rep. Evan Low co-authored the bill.

“We’re hearing time and time again about greater worker flexibility. That’s what workers are demanding. And this provides us an opportunity to reimagine the workforce, uplifting the voice of workers while also helping to ensure that we can do the type of things in a more efficient manner, and also taking care of our families and our loved ones.”

Workers would still make the same amount of money, despite working less.

The California Chamber of Commerce has pushed back, saying the proposal would be a “job killer” by making hiring more expensive.

