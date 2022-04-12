Advertise With Us
Virginia changing how it counts absentee ballots

Absentee ballots (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A bill recently signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin is changing the commonwealth’s election system.

The bill alters how absentee ballots are counted, requiring local election officials to report them by precinct instead of putting them into one centralized precinct.

The new rule will be effective as of July 1.

