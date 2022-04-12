Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VIDEO: Man arrested after child escapes attempted kidnapping, police say

Police released video of a portion of the incident in which they say a man attempted to kidnap a child. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida was arrested Tuesday after attempting to kidnap a child, police said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 37-year-old Vinh Nguyen approached and grabbed a child Monday morning in the Azalea Park neighborhood in Orlando and tried to lure the child into his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the child was able to get away and Nguyen took off. Following a tip from the public, detectives arrested Nguyen on Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Vinh Nguyen, 37, Tuesday morning following a tip from the public.
Police arrested Vinh Nguyen, 37, Tuesday morning following a tip from the public.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Nguyen has been charged with false imprisonment, luring or enticing of a child, and battery.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and want to know if there may be other victims of Nguyen. If you have any information, please call the Central Florida Crime Line at 1-800-423-8477.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Capt. James T. Bellew
New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine trials underway for children 5 and under

Latest News

A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April...
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky lawmakers override governor’s veto of abortion ban
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump’s instructions
A car plunged off a cliff in Southern California at Griffith Park Wednesday morning.
VIDEO: 68-year-old woman rescued after her car plunges off cliff
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him