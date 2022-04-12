Mix of clouds and sun with warmer temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) Our day is getting off to a mild start. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. An approaching cold front may spark a stray shower this morning. Meanwhile, temperatures will soar into the 80s Wednesday. Our next chance for widespread rain will come late Thursday. Right now the weekend looks nice, with a late shower on Easter. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Stray morning shower, mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy, Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, late showers & storm, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, stray showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

